Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 530,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 472,055 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after buying an additional 305,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,310,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 259,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.58.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

