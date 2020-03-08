Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,916 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,223.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

