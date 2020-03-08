Credit Agricole S A Invests $252,000 in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,960 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,038 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 97.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 71.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 58,524 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.