Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 679.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 255,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 153,162 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

