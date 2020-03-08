Credit Agricole S A Has $35,000 Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Dell were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dell by 112,348.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell by 57.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Dell by 16,951.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 832,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,402,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $2,309,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,459.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,664 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,449. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.