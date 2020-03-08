Credit Agricole S A Invests $44,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 518,471 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $14,574,219.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,075,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,207,308.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,305,724 shares of company stock valued at $465,970,833.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.