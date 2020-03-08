Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Graham were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Graham by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Graham by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $485.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.01 and a 200 day moving average of $627.48. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $462.99 and a 1 year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.