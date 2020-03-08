Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

