Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after buying an additional 1,381,617 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 406,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE NTR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

