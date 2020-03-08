3,618 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LKQ by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 72.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.