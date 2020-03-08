Credit Agricole S A Cuts Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.42 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.

SVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

