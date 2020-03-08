Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,745 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,635 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

