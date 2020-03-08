Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,823,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after acquiring an additional 512,302 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $12,187,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

