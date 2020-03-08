Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 4,199 Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.56%.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.