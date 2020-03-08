Credit Agricole S A Decreases Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,471,000 after buying an additional 829,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

