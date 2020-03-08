Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Steris were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 21.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.58.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

