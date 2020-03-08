Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,891 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $38.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

