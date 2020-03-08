Credit Agricole S A Sells 8,343 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,355.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after purchasing an additional 136,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.04. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.