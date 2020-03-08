Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pluralsight by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pluralsight by 51.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,609 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $28,770,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,356,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Pluralsight stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,928 shares of company stock worth $1,464,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

