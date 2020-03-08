1,820 Shares in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Total by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

