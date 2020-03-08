Credit Agricole S A Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $9,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

