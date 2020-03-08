Credit Agricole S A Buys 16,500 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 1,847.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $112,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $11.01 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.