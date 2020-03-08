20,096 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 780,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 488,835 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

