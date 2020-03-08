iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3,521.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 973,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,626,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,156,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 680,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,384,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 533,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $83.73 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

