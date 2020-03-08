Credit Agricole S A Sells 11,355 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Exelon were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

NYSE EXC opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

