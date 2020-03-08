Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,360,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,213 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,550,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 247,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

