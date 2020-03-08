NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $258.85 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $247.00 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.79 and a 200-day moving average of $276.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.8039 dividend. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.