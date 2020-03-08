NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 38,862 Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

