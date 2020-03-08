Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

