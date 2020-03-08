Credit Agricole S A Has $422,000 Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 138.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Mylan were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 30.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Mylan in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 89.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MYL stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.