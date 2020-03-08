Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,472 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $65,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $21,542,950. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.95.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

