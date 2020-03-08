NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 606,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 157,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

