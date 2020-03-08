NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 29,113 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $72.69 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

