NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

