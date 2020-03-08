NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $58,000 Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in International Paper by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in International Paper by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 77,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in International Paper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 462,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP opened at $35.71 on Friday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

