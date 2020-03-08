NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 388,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ford Motor by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 324.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.