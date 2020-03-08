NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,096 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Best Buy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 109,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

