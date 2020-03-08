Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $69.09 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,345 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 648,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

