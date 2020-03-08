NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 30,910 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.26. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $95.07 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.