Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 8,441 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $66,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

AFL stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.