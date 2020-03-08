7,674 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,674 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 290,361 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,067,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Solar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 267,819 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Solar by 51.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in First Solar by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after buying an additional 125,729 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,310 shares of company stock worth $2,099,959. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cascend Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of FSLR opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

