Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,511 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 110,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $51.55 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,272 shares of company stock worth $22,942,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

