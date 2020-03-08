Credit Agricole S A Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 26,491 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 19,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $4,197,322.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,694.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $788,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,647,448. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

