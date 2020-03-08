NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,961 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

