17,501 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of ON stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

