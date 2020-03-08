NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,408 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. FMR LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 815,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

