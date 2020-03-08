NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $158,000 in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,989,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $131.63 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

