NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 73,303 Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Ashland Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ashland Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

