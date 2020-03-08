NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 6,019 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,466,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,624,000 after acquiring an additional 326,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,828,000 after acquiring an additional 63,218 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $21.55 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

