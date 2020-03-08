NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $186,000 in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 168,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Mongodb by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $184.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,655 shares of company stock valued at $32,994,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

